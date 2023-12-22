Check out Foxwood Village’s holiday train display
What began as a simple loop around the Christmas tree in 2016 has since blossomed into an intricately detailed scale model train set traversing the North Fork.
The Foxwood Village Model Railroad Club has been wowing friends, family and fellow residents with their annual HO layout for years. The club meets once a week to talk shop and dream up new ideas for the annual display.
This year’s layout includes a new “scratch built” diorama of the Long Island Aquarium and a revamped downtown showcasing landmarks such as The Suffolk, Digger’s and Chase bank. The entire 8-foot-by-8-foot, L-shaped display stretches from Foxwood Village in Riverhead “all the way” to Greenport — plus a glimpse of the New London Ferry heading out from Orient Point.
The trains will remain on display through the holiday season. Email [email protected] for more information or to arrange an in-person visit.