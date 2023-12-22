Check out Foxwood Village’s holiday train display

No small wonder: riding the rails with the Foxwood Village Model Railroad club. (Brendan O’Connor photos.)

What began as a simple loop around the Christmas tree in 2016 has since blossomed into an intricately detailed scale model train set traversing the North Fork.

The Foxwood Village Model Railroad Club has been wowing friends, family and fellow residents with their annual HO layout for years. The club meets once a week to talk shop and dream up new ideas for the annual display.

This year’s layout includes a new “scratch built” diorama of the Long Island Aquarium and a revamped downtown showcasing landmarks such as The Suffolk, Digger’s and Chase bank. The entire 8-foot-by-8-foot, L-shaped display stretches from Foxwood Village in Riverhead “all the way” to Greenport — plus a glimpse of the New London Ferry heading out from Orient Point.

1 | 11 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Members of the Foxwood Village Model Railroad Club (clockwise from left) Rich Kelton, Ernie Merlino, Bill Austin, John Cacciola, Artie VanRiper and Frank Wildenauer, with their annual holiday HO-scale train display. Club members Roger Barbaro, Bruno Sidor and Ron Stanza are not pictured. Bill Austin admiring the club’s handiwork A rare traffic free trip from Riverhead to Greenport. Frank Widenhauer crafted the aquarium scene from a variety of materials, including old cereal boxes. No small wonder: riding the rails with the Foxwood Village Model Railroad club. (Brendan O’Connor photos.)

The trains will remain on display through the holiday season. Email [email protected] for more information or to arrange an in-person visit.