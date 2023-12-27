Norma J. McCook, formerly of Southold, died in Riverhead Dec. 19, 2023. She was 76.

Born July 5, 1946 in Greenport and raised in Southold, she was the daughter of Norman McCook and Stella Golonka.

She worked in retail at Pergaments in Riverhead. Family said Ms. McCook enjoyed attending races at Riverhead Raceway, arts and crafts, crochet and knitting, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren as they enjoyed their hobbies. They said Ms. McCook was always there for anyone who needed her; that she put others first.

Predeceased by her sister Joy Flurry and brother-in-law Tom Flurry, Ms. McCook is survived by her daughter Antonia Marsh (Thomas); siblings Donna (Billy) Graham, William McCook, David (Sandra) McCook, Robbie (Mary) McCook; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family. The funeral service will be private.