Jane Ellen Lewin of Riverhead died Dec. 23, 2023 at Peconic Bay Hospital. She was 67.

Born in Riverhead Jan. 21, 1956, she was the daughter of Emil Breitenbach and Lorraine Poudel.

Predeceased by her sister Audrey Hazzard, she is survived by her daughters Sunny Liszanckie (James) and Elizabeth Lewin-Wooley; and grandson James IV.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Christ Lutheran Church in East Moriches. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home assisted the family.