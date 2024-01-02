Riverhead Rotary partners with school and church groups to donate food baskets

(Tim Gannon photo)

The Riverhead Rotary Club, along with the Riverhead High School Interact Club, the high school ROTC, local churches and other organizations and volunteers donated about 200 food baskets for local people in need. The group held its “Holiday Food Basket” program at Riverhead High School on Dec. 23, where the items are boxed and shipped out. Each box contained a turkey, two potatoes, milk, bread, canned foods and other items.