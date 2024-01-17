Daily Update: East End Arts’ successful “Give It Up For The Arts” means the nonprofit doesn’t have to give up
Here are the headlines for January 17, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport’s updated electrical grid weathers first major storms
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
East End Arts’ successful “Give It Up For The Arts” means the nonprofit doesn’t have to give up
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Battling against the tide: Town accomplishments, and calling for more
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: A stunning historic landmark awaits a new family (or two)
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Fusilli with soft-cooked broccoli and olives
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
