Daily Update: East End Arts’ successful “Give It Up For The Arts” means the nonprofit doesn’t have to give up

East End Arts creative director Wendy Weiss (left) with executive director Diane Burke. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for January 17, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s updated electrical grid weathers first major storms

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

East End Arts’ successful “Give It Up For The Arts” means the nonprofit doesn’t have to give up

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Battling against the tide: Town accomplishments, and calling for more

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: A stunning historic landmark awaits a new family (or two)

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Fusilli with soft-cooked broccoli and olives

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

