Blotter: Multiple thefts reported in Riverhead

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

At about 7:10 p.m. Jan. 15, Riverhead police were notified of a robbery in progress at the International Connection, 435 Osborn Ave.

An employee called 911 to report that an unknown man wearing a black mask entered the store displaying a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

The suspect left the store without any proceeds while the employee was on the phone with the police.

An extensive search by Riverhead Town patrol officers and a K-9 officer did not locate the suspect.

The investigation is active, police said.

Anyone with information, is urged to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 or the department’s Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.

• Riverhead Town police arrested 57-year-old Brian K. Jenkins Jan. 12. Mr. Jenkins, described in a report as homeless, had been sought on an active bench warrant, according to police. During a search, Mr. Jenkins was found to be in possession of an electric taser, and was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additionally, Riverhead detectives charged him with third-degree grand larceny for stealing multiple assorted roofing tools from JP Hunter at 1171 East Main St. in Riverhead between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the larceny from JP Hunter is asked to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

• On Monday, Riverhead police responded to Old Castle Precast at 931 Burman Blvd. in Calverton, in reference to an aided case.

It was reported that a man, now identified as 56-year-old Thomas Savier of Port Jefferson Station, was injured at the facility and in need of medical attention. Responding officers located Mr. Savier unconscious and not breathing.

Police said it appeared that Mr. Savier had attempted to enter the facility through a large hangar door that was partially open. As he was doing so, the hangar door closed, pinning him in between two portions of the door.

After an unknown period of time, two other males were able to free Mr. Savier from the door using a forklift. They then began CPR, police said.

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded and attempted life-saving measures; however, Mr. Savier succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.