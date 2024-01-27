Blotters: Arrest made after Riverhead Stationery robbery

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

On Tuesday, Riverhead police arrested a Manhasset man who officials say threatened a store clerk with a knife at the Riverhead Stationery on East Main Street.

About 6:06 a.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call reporting a robbery in progress at the stationery store.

Officers interviewed the victim, who said that a man entered the store, threatened an employee with a knife and stole cigarettes, according to police.

Local areas were canvassed and the suspect, Mandeep Singh, 29, was found a short time later near the Riverhead railroad station and arrested.

Mr. Singh was charged with one count of robbery in the first degree, a Class B felony, according to police. The charge carries a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 25 years in New York State.

Mr. Singh was arraigned the same day in Riverhead Town Justice Court and ordered held on $200,000 bail, officials said. His next court date is Friday.

• On Jan. 18 at about 7:38 p.m., Riverhead police responded to an apartment fire at 821 East Main St.

Upon arrival, officers helped evacuate the apartment and adjacent dwellings. The first officer on scene was able to enter into the apartment and extinguish the fire with the aide of an apartment resident.

The fire was located in an upstairs bedroom.

Police said that due to the quick response, major damage was avoided.

The fire department and Riverhead Town fire marshal also responded to further assist and investigate the fire, police said.

The fire was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature. No injuries were reported .

• Jose Barros, 54, address unavailable, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Jan. 14 at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

• Darwin Lopez Funes, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with petit larceny Jan. 16 at Walmart on Route 58.

• Wilmer Choy, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday on Pulaski Street. Additional information was not available.

• Bianca Castro, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Sunday at Target on Route 58.

• A woman removed three bags of clothing from the H&M store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday afternoon.

On Oct. 9, 2023, Southampton Town police received a report of a gun found at a residence in Riverside.

The complainant said he had found the gun on his property and knew who it belonged to. Southampton detectives took possession of the gun and conducted an investigation.

On Jan. 20, 2024, with the assistance of the Southampton Town Police Community Response Unit, the owner of the gun, Romel Richards, was arrested and charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both charges are felonies.

Mr. Richards was processed at Southampton Town Police Headquarters and held overnight for morning arraignment. He was remanded to the Suffolk County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.