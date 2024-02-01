Daily Update: SWR clinches playoffs, but loses chance at league title
Here are the headlines for February 1, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
SWR clinches playoffs, but loses chance at league title
Community calendar: Feb. 1, 2024
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold man pleads guilty to possession of child sexual abuse materials
Community calendar: Feb. 1, 2024
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
NORTHFORKER
A mighty Whiskey Wind blows back into Greenport
Weekend Update Feb. 2: Wine-terize your plans
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: the grandness of Georgica on our minds
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.