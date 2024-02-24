Blotters: Dirt bikes reported stolen

Six dirt bikes were reported stolen from a location on Sound Avenue in Riverhead, on Saturday, February 17. Police had received a 911 call that the bikes were stolen, police said. Patrol units responded and discovered that the bikes were removed a storage container on the property, according to police.

After further investigation, police found that a mechanic shop also was broken into and a variety of mechanical tools and landscaping equipment was stolen, according to police.

The case was turned over to the detective squad.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be confidential.

• On Feb. 14, at about 9:37 a.m., Riverhead police responded to the AT&T store on Route 58, for a reported burglary that had previously occurred. The theft is believed to have happened between 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and sometime Feb. 14, police said.

A suspect had broken the glass front floor, then entered the store and stole $175 cash from the register, police said. Riverhead police and detectives were notified and said they did not yet have a suspect or a description of a suspect. Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

• Two men removed 19 pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut store in Tanger Outlets on Feb. 14.

The stolen sunglasses had a combined value of $7,580. The investigation will continue, police said.

• Melissa Kurt, 42, of Riverhead, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance February 17 at about midnight, according to police. She was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• John Jones, 68, of Riverhead was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Feb. 17 at Shopright on Route 58. He also was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• Porfirio Martinez Borja, age and address not available, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Route 58 on February 2. Additional information was not available.

• Demetria Anderson, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at police headquarters. She was processed and released with a desk appearance ticket. Addition information was not available.

• Edwin Leon, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated February 17, according to police. He also was charged with obstructing government operations. Additional information was not available,

• Efren Xaspot, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Feb. 18 at about 3 a.m. Glenn Stevens, 72, of Riverhead was charged with second- and fourth-degree criminal mischief Feb. 11 on Wakefield Road in Hampton Bays.

According to Southampton Town police, a 911 call came in about 11 a.m. that day reporting a car crash with injuries at that location. An investigation revealed that Mr. Stevens had intentionally driven his car into a parked Nissan Rogue, and the force of the impact then caused the Rogue to crash into a recreational vehicle parked nearby. Mr. Stevens’ vehicle was totaled in the process, and he was taken to a hospital for pain, according to police.

• A Flanders man was arrested Feb. 16 for taking a 4-by-4-inch piece of wood and intentionally smashing a neighbor’s windshield with it, according to police. U. Ruiz-Ramos, 27, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Carlos Perez Morales, 25, of Flanders, was pulled over Friday morning by police using a license plate reader on Flanders Road in Flanders. According to police, Mr. Morales was then charged with vehicle and traffic law violations, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and other infractions.

• Charlie Nunez Gonzalez, 38, of Flanders told police Feb. 14 that Suffolk County police had a warrant out for him. The warrant was dated Aug. 13, 2023, from the 7th Precinct, officials said. Mr. Nunez was wanted for criminal mischief and was turned over to the SCPD’s 7th District, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.