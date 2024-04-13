Blotters: Scammed via Whatsapp and Instagram

A Middle Island man was charged with driving while intoxicated April 6 at about 12:16 a.m., according to Southampton Town police.

Officers had received a report of a motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of Flanders Road and Bellows Pond Road in Hampton Bays. Onlookers said a vehicle heading south on Flanders Road had left the roadway, struck a traffic sign and proceeded south on Flanders Road, police said.

Officers located the vehicle about one mile south of the accident site, being operated well below the posted speed limit and failing to maintain its lane of travel.

The ensuing traffic stop and investigation revealed that the driver, while in an intoxicated condition, had struck a no parking sign, causing damage to both the sign and the front end of his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Daniel Paute-Quichimbo, 41, was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and numerous traffic infractions. He was transported to Southampton Town police headquarters, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• On April 5 at about 4:43 p.m. Southampton Town police received a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of Wood Road Trail and Reeves Bay Trail in Flanders.

Patrol units responded and determined that the driver of one of the vehicles was intoxicated and had swerved out of his traffic lane and collided head-on with the other vehicle on Wood Road Trail. No injuries were reported, police said.

Melesio Chin-Ullu, 41, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DWI and traffic infractions.

Mr. Chin-Ullu was transported to Southampton Town police headquarters, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• A woman contacted police April 3 to report that she was contacted through Whatsapp and Instagram by an unknown person who claimed to be from the FBI and said she owed money.

The person convinced the victim to send them $2,000 via Zelle for purported money owed, police said. The victim subsequently became aware that this was a scam and came to headquarters to file a police report.

• Bladimeior Guerreo Cano, 26, of Mastic was charged with DWI following an accident on the Riverside traffic circle Monday. He was transported to police headquarters for processing and held for morning arraignment.

• Riverhead Town police arrested Arthur Lambert, 34, address unavailable, for fourth-degree grand larceny April 2. Additional information was not available.

• Joseph Gilliam, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with forcible touching April 4 just short of midnight at the Mobil station on Route 58, according to police.

• Alfredo Velasquez, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated April 3 on Meeting House Creek Road.

• A grand larceny was reported at the Ulta store on Route 58 April 4, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Someone damaged five cement trucks at Marshall’s on Route 58 in Riverhead on April 6, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Melissa Kust, age and address unavailable, was charged April 6 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additional information was not available.

• Juan Canel, age and address unavailable, was charged with aggravated DWI on Corwin Street in Riverhead April 7.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.