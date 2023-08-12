Police Blotter: Two men removed $1,159 worth of material from Riverhead Lowe’s

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

• A woman told police last Tuesday that a home health aide removed $1,500 worth of items from her home on Scenic Lake Drive in Riverhead, officials said.

• Two men removed a total of $1,159 worth of material from the Lowe’s store on Route 58 Sunday. Additional information was not available.

• A Riverhead woman told police she was scammed out of $295 Monday at Riverhead Landing. Additional information was not available.

• Miscena Tejuene Daly, age and address unavailable, was charged with assault, obstructing government administration, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct Saturday at Splish Splash water park, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• Edward Kitt, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday on Main Road in Riverhead.

• Filadelfo Roman Estrada Luna, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Sunday on Raynor Avenue in Riverhead.

• Wilber Mayen Ruiz, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Monday on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Felix Salazar Flores, 36, address unavailable, was charged with aggravated DWI early Tuesday on Pulaski Street in Riverhead.

• Christine Lennnon, 44, address unavailable, was charged with DWI Saturday on Horton Avenue.

• A theft was reported from BJ’s Wholesale Club on Route 58, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Miquel Luciano, 42, address unavailable, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a town code violation Wednesday on West Main Street, according to police.

• Antonio McGill, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest last Thursday at BJ’s Wholesale Club on Route 58.

• Shanice Woodson, age and address unavailable, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and trespassing last Thursday at Walmart on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• A theft was reported at the Nike store at Tanger Outlets Friday. Additional information was not available.

• Luanne Hussnatter, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at the Target store on Route 58.

• Brayan Contreras-Saldana, 24, address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Friday on West Main Street.