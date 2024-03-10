Letters to the editor: We are absolutely against this proposal

ROANOKE LANDING

We are absolutely against this proposal

The homeowner’s association of the Soundview Meadow development on Sound Avenue has reached out to all its 55 homeowners concerning the proposed 100-room hotel planned for Sound Avenue. All responses from the homeowners have been unanimous in opposing the proposed hotel.

The HOA and many others have serious concerns about this proposal. Sound Avenue was designated a “Scenic Historic Corridor” in 1975 by the Town Board and the State Legislature, with the prospect of extremely limited development. It is one of the few historic corridors in Suffolk County. Only limited agricultural development is supposed to take place along the corridor.

For this proposal to be accepted by the town, the zoning of the 100-acre parcel would have to be changed. Once the town allows one entity to have the zoning changed, it opens the floodgates for others to get their project approved. The precedent will have been set. There would be a significant increase in traffic that would add to the already heavy traffic on Sound Avenue, especially during the summer and fall.

The noise from the hotel will be readily discernible in our neighborhood, which is less than half a mile from the proposed development. Willow Pond and the Town of Southold are also voicing their opposition to the proposal. The residents of Soundview Meadow strongly urge the Town of Riverhead not to grant a zoning change to this or any other proposal that would impact and change the character of Sound Avenue. As then-councilman Tim Hubbard said in 2021: “You have to look at each situation individually. But to me, at the end of the day, it is very important to keep Sound Avenue historic and as rural as we can.”

Jason Ranghelli

president, Soundview Meadow HOA

John Bockino

treasurer

Rita Pavone

secretary

Dennis O’Leary

vice president

Kelly Kondourakis

vice president

AQUEBOGUE

Sound Avenue needs to be protected

I was disappointed in Tim Gannon’s article on the Feb. 21 Riverhead Town Board meeting (“Charter school controversiy dominates board meeting,” Feb. 29). I felt it made the residents look like their complaints were only about the funding being lost to the charter school. There was no reference given to the farmers who spoke out against giving up farmland to the charter school. As each farmer noted, once the farmland is gone, it’s gone forever. Several of the farmers and residents stated that the charter school needs land and that the Riverhead Town Board should assist them in finding the location and to possibly change some permits for them to use the Calverton land. This does make sense, since about half of the students are residents of school districts west of Riverhead.

The other complaint that is very real is traffic. The school plans to have a high school and then a middle school with 1,500 students. A left-hand turn is impossible on Sound Avenue. Staff, parents and buses will probably turn down Church Lane. Weekend sporting events will create even more traffic. Ambulances now have a problem getting to emergencies on days with the stand-still traffic. A traffic study must be done before any consideration is made.

Mr. Ankrum, superintendent of the Riverhead Charter School, says he wants the 59.5 preserved acres for a farming program for potential students. At the Jamesport Community Zoom meeting, he said that farmers could use it and that he wants to keep it preserved. As the farmers stated at the board meeting: Leave the farming to them. During the months of June through August, this is farming time and where will the students be?

Some people noted that the land that can be developed isn’t large enough for two schools, sports fields and blacktop for parking. I question whether this is a back-door method to later get the Town Board to make changes in eight to 10 years for further building expansion and a road to come through to Church Lane. The Sound Avenue land needs to stay preserved for its uniqueness and natural beauty that attracts residents to stay in the area and produces a large income for tourism.

Gina Ristau