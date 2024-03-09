Blotters: Adult female victim assaulted with knife

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man police say was killed in Jamesport Monday.

At 11:43 p.m., Riverhead Town police officers responded to a 911 call about an address on Herricks Lane.

When officers arrived, a 36-year-old male was found inside a residence on the property with a sharp force injury.

The man was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

• On Feb. 29, about 7:15p.m., Riverhead police responded to a home on Osborn Avenue on a reported assault with a knife.

At the scene, officers found an adult female victim with an apparent stab wound to her right arm and injuries to her left hand, according to police. The suspect, another adult female, was also located at the scene, police said.

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance responded and transported the female victim to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, police said.

The Riverhead Police Department Detective Division also responded to assist in the investigation, and recovered the knife that was reportedly used by the suspect during the stabbing.

After further investigation, the suspect, Kiyana Wilson of Riverhead, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• A grand larceny was reported at the America Eagle store Feb. 24, according to police. Grand larcenies involve than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

• Shakeva Brown, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Feb. 28 at Walmart on Route 58.

• A petit larceny occurred at the Polo Ralph Lauren on Feb. 24. Additional information was not available.

• Carmeda Bayas, 22, address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Feb. 24 at Stop & Shop on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

* Calderon Tobay, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Feb. 29 at Stop & Shop on Route 28.

* Mario Salome, 36, address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny and second-degree harassment March 2 on Railroad Avenue.

* Elena Velcu, age and agree unavailable, was charged with grand larceny March 2 at Walgreens in Riverhead.

Jean Ruiz Guaman, 21, of Hampton Bays was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree unlicensed operation and other traffic violations after being pulled over by Southampton Town police March 3, in Flanders.

Mr. Ruiz Guaman was pulled over after an officer observed him failing to stay in his lane of traffic at the intersection of Pleasure Drive and Flanders Road in Flanders, according to police.

According to the report, Mr. Ruiz Guaman had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

• Michael Miles, 49, of Shirley was charged with trespassing at the Riverside McDonald’s March 1.

Police said the store manager saw Mr. Miles eating in the store despite the fact that there an active notice of trespassing against him dating from Dec. 9.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.