Daily Update: Peconic resident testifies on behalf of Plum Island preservation

Louise Harrison testified before the Federal Lands Subcommittee last Thursday. (Courtesy photo).

Here are the headlines for March 13, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic resident testifies on behalf of Plum Island preservation

Leveling up: Local lacrosse alums shining on the collegiate stage

SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork schools prepare preliminary budgets

LuchaRumble wrestling mania slams Greenport

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island homicide unsolved after six years: Island and County Police report case still ‘active’

NORTHFORKER

The List: Cuddle up with these blankets and throws

SOUTHFORKER

A 70-year tradition, young artists of the East End take center stage at the Parrish

