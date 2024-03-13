Daily Update: Peconic resident testifies on behalf of Plum Island preservation
Here are the headlines for March 13, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Peconic resident testifies on behalf of Plum Island preservation
Leveling up: Local lacrosse alums shining on the collegiate stage
SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork schools prepare preliminary budgets
LuchaRumble wrestling mania slams Greenport
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island homicide unsolved after six years: Island and County Police report case still ‘active’
NORTHFORKER
The List: Cuddle up with these blankets and throws
SOUTHFORKER
A 70-year tradition, young artists of the East End take center stage at the Parrish
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
