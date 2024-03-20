Daily Update: Riverhead Charter School withdraws its bid for Sound Avenue property

Riverhead Charter School withdrew its application to purchase land for a new high school. (Melissa Azofeifa file photo)

Here are the headlines for March 20, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Charter School withdraws its bid for Sound Avenue property

Historic Laurel barn gets a facelift

SUFFOLK TIMES

Stony Brook ELIH hosting its first LGBTQ+ outreach forum

Mattituck artist Anne Sherwood Pundyk opens solo exhibition at East End Arts

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Young Shelter Islanders Broadway bound

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: Eat, drink, shop, play and stay in Sag Harbor

SOUTHFORKER

Summer is here! Well, in a bottle anyway…

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

