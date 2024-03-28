Community calendar: March 28, 2024

All ages

Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.: Eighth annual Greenport Egg Roll children’s egg hunt for ages 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 at Mitchell Park, Front Street. Prestino’s magic show, 10 a.m.; egg roll 10:30 a.m.; free carousel rides 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park and Greenport Business Improvement District. Information: 631-477-6900, greenportvillage.com.

Saturday, March 30 11 a.m.-5p.m.: Easter Bunny and Celebration at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. Photos with the Easter Bunny, carousel and bounce house. Nonperishable food items to be collected for donation. Information: eastwindlongisland.com, 631-929-3500, ext. 727.

Fundraisers

Thursday, April 4, 7-9 p.m.: Sweet Dreams pastry chef competition and wine tasting at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. Proceeds benefit Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Breast Health Program and Center for Women and Infants. Dessert tastings, wine and craft beer, 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $50 each or four for $150. eastwindlongisland.com, 631-548-6080.

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.: ‘Freezin for a Reason’ Polar Plunge fundraiser for North Fork Cheer Booster Club at New Suffolk Beach, 2650 Jackson St., New Suffolk. Booster club athletes will plunge to raise money for competition season travel expenses. Coffee, hot chocolate and baked good will be on sale for spectators. Proceeds from food and beverage sales go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Non-cheerleaders plunge for a $25 fee.

Lectures

Wednesday, April 3, 1 p.m.: Oyster Farming: From Seed to Harvest on the North Fork at Southold Free Library with Matt Ketcham of Peconic Gold Oysters, Brian Tuthill of Oyster Ponds Shellfish and Eric Koepelle of North Fork Big Oyster. Hosted by Southold Town Garden Club. Information: 631-765-2077.

Saturday, April 6, 5 p.m.: Shadows on Stone: Who were the men behind bars at Sing Sing? lecture given by professor Roger Panetta at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Part of the “PoquaTALKS” lecture series. Free; donations accepted at door. Information: poquatuckhall.org.

Monday, April 8, 5 p.m.: Keeping it Rooted on Long Island with chef Tom Schaudel at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Final presentation of Southold Historical Museum’s “Farm to Table: A Not So New Concept” winter lecture series. Free. Information: 631-765-5500.

Local history

Friday, April 5, 11 a.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: Slavery on the North Fork, 1668-1827 presented by Steve Wick, Richard Wines, Amy Folk and Sandi Brewster-Walker at Mattituck Senior Center, 750 Pacific St. Information: [email protected].

Thursday, April 11, 6 p.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: Slavery on the North Fork, 1668-1827 presented by Steve Wick, Richard Wines, Amy Folk and Sandi Brewster-Walker at the Veterans Memorial Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Tuesday, April 2, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Thursday, April 4, 6 p.m.: Mattituck Park District Commissioner’s Work Session at Veterans Beach Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information or copy of agenda: [email protected].

Music

Sunday, April 7, 3 p.m.: Free concert by Gene Casey at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Light refreshments. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org, 631-477-0660.

The natural world

Thursday, March 28, 7-8:30 p.m.: Return of the Osprey Zoom presentation by Marina DeLuca of Group for the East End on behalf of North Fork Audubon Society. Local history of the species, their unique adaptations, how to identify them and migration patterns. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Friday, March 29, 4 p.m.: A Nature’s Journal with John Holzapfel at Peconic Landing auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Part of Mr. Holzapfel’s monthly nature series. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org/events.

Wednesday, April 3, 8-10 a.m.: How to get into birdwatching without getting left behind with Tom Damiani of North Fork Audubon Society at Laurel Lake Preserve, 5501 Main Road, Laurel. Small-group birdwatching field trip. Information: northforkaudubon.org.

Monday, April 8, 2:30-4 p.m.: Solar eclipse viewing at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 90% of the sun’s disk covered at 3:15 p.m. Certified safe solar eclipse viewing glasses will be provided. Adults, $10; children under 16, $8; observatory members, $5. Register: custerobservatory.org.

The written word

Saturday, April 6, 3 p.m.: Discussion of ‘Ishmael’s Violets,’ a new book of poetry by Vivian Eyre, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Light refreshments. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org, 631-477-0660.

Theatre

Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6: ‘High School Musical’ at Greenport High School, 720 Front St., Greenport. Showtimes: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets: adults, $12; students and seniors, $8.

Saturday, April 6, 4 p.m.: The East End Special Players present ‘Turtles on the Tarmac,’ an original play, at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $30, adults; $10 children, students and groups. Information: nfct.com, 631-298-6328.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate Easter schedule: Friday, March 29, 3-9 p.m., Monday, April 1, 3-9 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through March: Birds of a Feather group photography show featuring work of the Light Painters, a North Fork-based photography club, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through March: Good Ground Artists group show at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077.

Through April: Creative Mixed Media Pieces, work by Southold High School students, on display at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May 12: Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport.

Through May 5: Beauty Out of Bounds, a solo exhibition with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

