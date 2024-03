Tim Gannon photo

Jaime and Tracie Smith held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to mark the opening of the Riverhead School of Rock at 212 West Main St. The venture “will teach you everything you need to know to start a band,” Ms. Smith said. The School of Rock offers lessons in guitar, drums, bass, keyboard and singing. Pictured with the Smiths are state Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio on bass and Riverhead Councilwoman Joann Waski on drums.