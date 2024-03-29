Riverhead gets $1.5M water grant

Adobe stock photo

Riverhead Town has received a $1.5 million grant for its public water main project, according to officials.

Congressman Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) announced the award in a press release issued Monday.

“This funding will help the town build upon the existing public water main and ensure access to safe and clean drinking water,” Mr. LaLota said in the release.

Dawn Thomas, Riverhead community development administrator, said in an interview that the town has received about $20 million in grants for water connections in recent years.

“The town’s intent to fully address the important need to provide potable water to our residents has been repeatedly supported by our elected, federal and public officials,” said town Supervisor Tim Hubbard.

“Funding for this project will allow for the extension of 37,000 feet of public water main and the connection of 90 homes located south and east of the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant at Calverton, allowing for the provision of safe, clean drinking water to these residents,” Mr. LaLota said.

He added, “The private wells that serve the local communities have been affected by groundwater contamination, and the residents do not currently have access to clean drinking water.”