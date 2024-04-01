Photos: 2024 Andrew’s Top Gun Run 5K

The 3rd annual Andrew McMorris Top Gun 5k run at EPCAL in Calverton. (Bill Landon photo)

The Andrew McMorris Foundation and the Suffolk County Council of Boy Scouts hosted the third annual Andrew’s Top Gun Run 5K on Saturday on the runway at Enterprise Park in Calverton marking the celebration of Andrew McMorris’ life and legacy on what would have been his 18th birthday.

First across the finish line was Blake Weaver of Port Jefferson clocking in at 17:47.05. First female finisher was Ella Meeker of Shoreham with a time of 21:12.61.

Photos by Bill Landon.



The Shoreham-Wading River cheerleaders welcome the runners at the finish line in the 3rd annual Andrew McMorris Top Gun 5k run. (Bill Landon photo)

























Games and attractions at the 3rd annual Andrew's Top Gun 5k run. (Bill Landon photo)



The registration table at the 3rd annual Andrew's Top Gun 5k run. (Bill Landon photo)





























Andrew McMorris, a Boy Scout with Troop 161, was killed at 12 years old by a drunk driver while hiking the Greenbelt Trail in Manorville in September 2018. Six months later, his family formed The Andrew McMorris Foundation to keep his legacy alive through fundraising, scholarships, and advocacy.