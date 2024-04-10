Daily Update: Riverhead High School seniors score caddie scholarships

Shoreham Wading River’s Mia Dettleff lunges to tag the runner out a 2nd base. (Bill Landon photo)

Here are the headlines for April 10, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead High School seniors score caddie scholarships

Softball: Wildcats optimistic through up and down early season

SUFFOLK TIMES

CAST ‘New Views for Old Pews’ live auction set for April 13

Paging Doctor Rock! Stony Brook ELIH docs will rock socks at Greenport Harbor next Saturday

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Fashion and fun to benefit Shelter Island Senior Center

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate spring at 6 unique North Fork farms

SOUTHFORKER

April showers bring 19 eateries to the next Long Island Restaurant Week

