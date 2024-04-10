Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup

Riverhead senior Deanna North safely back at first base against Ward Melville Friday. (Bill Landon photo.)

Weekly roundup of high school sports from Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River school districts.

Baseball

April 6: Riverhead 17, Brentwood 2

Riverhead finally broke out if its shell and put up 17 runs en route to the first win of the season. Riverhead senior Mark Gajowski got the start on the mound and hurled six innings, striking out 13 batters and only allowing three hits. Gajowski also collected three hits in four at bats on the day. Drew Legrady connected for three hits and drove in three runs. Riverhead (1-6) will look to take that momentum into the rest of the season.

Upcoming schedule: April 16: Central Islip at Riverhead, 4 p.m. April 17: Riverhead at Central Islip, 4 p.m. April 19: Central Islip at Riverhead, 4 p.m.

April 8: Bayport-Bluepoint 8, Shoreham-Wading River 5

After starting out the season with a perfect 6-0 record with the series sweeps of Babylon and Southampton, Shoreham-Wading River met its match Monday. Gordon Votruba was on the mound for the Wildcats and was out-dueled by Jonny Platt, who had six strikeouts over four innings. Logan Curran, Kyle Barber and Brendan Mattitmore each had two RBIs for Bayport-Blue Point.

Upcoming schedule: April 11: SWR at Bayport-Blue Point, 5 p.m. April 15: Mattituck at SWR, 4:30 p.m. April 17: SWR at Mattituck, 5 p.m.

Softball

April 6: Riverhead 3, Walt Whitman 0

Riverhead is rolling. With the victory over Walt Whitman, the Blue Waves are enjoying a flawless 4-0 to start the season. Mya Marelli was dominant on the pitching circle and threw a complete game, a three-hitter. The junior lefty also fanned 11 batters on the day. Riverhead got two hits from Sophia Viola and Adriana Martinez in the win. Shay Bealey smashed a two-RBI double in the first inning to get Riverhead on the board early.

Upcoming schedule: April 11: Longwood at Riverhead, 5 p.m. April 12: Riverhead at William Floyd, 4 p.m. April 15: Central Islip at Riverhead, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

April 9: Riverhead 19, Commack 9

What a massive victory for the Blue Waves over Commack, who came into the day undefeated in league play. Commack has had Riverhead’s number over the last few years but things have changed. Commack entered halftime ahead 8-6 before Riverhead broke it open with a 8-1 third quarter. Griffin Sumwalt led the way for Riverhead with seven goals scored. Zach Timpone scored four goals and added four assists. Riverhead continues to climb the standings, sporting a 6-1 record.

Upcoming schedule: April 12: Riverhead at Patchogue-Medford, 6 p.m. April 16: Riverhead at Huntington, 4:30 p.m. April 18: South Fork at Riverhead, 4:30 p.m. April 8: Shoreham-Wading River 14, Glenn 6

After losing their first game of the season to East Islip, the Wildcats bounced back with a vengeance against Glenn. Shoreham-Wading River (4-1 Division II) jumped out ahead 6-2 at halftime and never looked back. The reigning Suffolk County champions got a career-high six goals from Andrew Cimino. Liam Kershis scored three goals and added five assists.

Upcoming schedule: April 14: SWR at Manhasset, 3 p.m. April 17: SWR at Mt. Sinai, 5:30 p.m. April 19: Kings Park at SWR, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

April 8: Half Hollow Hills 14, Riverhead 10

After earning their first win of the season against Walt Whitman earlier in the week, Riverhead fell a little short against Half Hollow Hills. The Blue Waves trailed by two points going into halftime and cut it down to one in the third quarter before Half Hollow Hills closed the door in the fourth. Riverhead got five goals from Sadie Shultz and Logan Pilon added three more.

Upcoming schedule: April 11: Floyd at Riverhead, 4 p.m. April 17: Riverhead at Middle Country, 4 p.m. April 19: Copiague at Riverhead, 5 p.m.

April 8: Shoreham-Wading River 15, Hauppauge 7

With the win over Hauppauge, the Wildcats have now won three games in a row following a 0-2 start to the season. After a tightly contested first quarter, Shoreham-Wading River broke out in the second with six unanswered goals to take a commanding lead. Reese Marcario scored four goals and added two assists. Madison Herr collected six points as well with three goals and three assists. Sophia Giangreco had 10 saves for the Wildcats.