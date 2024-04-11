Riverhead library budget passes, board members elected

Riverhead Free Library (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

The Riverhead Free Library 2024-25 budget passed Tuesday, gaining approval by a margin of more than two-to-one.

The vote was 236 in favor and 105 opposed.

The budget for Baiting Hollow Library, which covers the same territory, was approved by a similar margin, according to library director Kerri McMullen Smith.

Voters also weighed in on four candidates seeking three open seats on the Riverhead library’s board.

Mary Byrne McDonnell received 153 votes, Mitchell Hagler received 134 votes and Susan Bergmann received 123 votes — and all will serve three-year terms on the board.

Jo Anna Polistena fell short of election with 86 votes.