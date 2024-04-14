Chick-fil-A development plan gets extension

A Chick-fil-A has been proposed as part of a development at Route 58 and Mill Road. (Credit: Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

A proposal to build a Chick-fil-A and several other restaurants on a mostly vacant seven-acre property west of Home Depot was given a six-month extension by the Riverhead Planning Board last month.

The board had granted preliminary approval on April 6, 2022, but the project never moved forward. On March 21, the board granted a six-month extension of that preliminary approval.

What’s the hold-up?

“It is my understanding that the applicant is working on finishing up the conditions of preliminary approval,” said town planner Gregory Bergman.

The total proposal calls for a mixed use development consisting of a 5,849-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant with a drive-through and outdoor patio seating; a 1,427-square-foot Dunkin’ Donuts with drive-through windows; a 2,600-square-foot restaurant with a still unidentified tenant; a 6,400-square-foot sit-down restaurant; and related site improvements. The property is currently owned by the Long Island Cauliflower Association.