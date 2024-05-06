Daily Update: Late August target for Riverhead master plan

Here are the headlines for May 6, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Late August target for Riverhead master plan

Romaine adds another $5M to open space fund

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Poquatuck Hall celebrates 150 years as Orient’s ‘living room’ and arts center

Reality star restauranteur Erdem seeks liquor license

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s kitchen table gets new management: The Islander still knows how you like your eggs

NORTHFORKER

Hellenic Snack Bar: The little snack bar that could

SOUTHFORKER

Where to celebrate Mother’s Day in the Hamptons

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

