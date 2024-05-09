Community calendar: May 9, 2024

Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m.: Oysterponds Historical Society and Oysterponds Civic Association present 150 Years of Poquatuck Hall, a lecture by John Holzapfel at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. (Nicholas Grasso photo)

All ages

Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m.: East End Walk and Family Fun Day at RGNY, 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Hosted by Peconic Bay Medical Center and Northwell Health. Registration opens at 9 a.m.; walk begins at 10. With live music, food trucks and kid’s zone. Dog friendly. Register: northwellhealthwalk.com.

The arts and crafts

Friday, May 17, 6-8 p.m.: Opening reception for Manhattan to Plum Island: Mysteries of the New York Archipelago, a photography exhibition by Thomas Halaczinsky at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Fairs and festivals

Monday-Sunday, May 6-12, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: 28th annual East End Garden Festival at Tanger Outlets, Riverhead. Plant sales and raffles benefiting Peconic Bay Medical Center, Operation International and Riverhead Rotary. Information: 631-727-0176.

Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fleece and Fiber Festival at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Sheep and alpaca shearing and fiber arts demonstrations, more than 30 vendors, embroidery exhibit and bilingual puppet show. Adults, $10; children 12 and under, free. Rain date: Sunday, May 19. Information: hallockville.org, 631-298-5292.

Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Antiques, Fine Art and Crafts Fair on the grounds of Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, collectibles, paintings, fiber arts, photography, woodwork, jewelry and more crafts. Rain date: Sunday, May 19. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, [email protected], 631-734-6382.

Fundraisers

Friday, May 10, 6 p.m.: Spring Gala benefiting the First Universalist Church of Southold building fund, at Townsend Manor Inn, 714 Main St., Greenport. Buffet dinner, soft drinks, wine, beer, music, raffles, silent auction. Tickets: $125; two for $200. firstuniversalistsouthold.org. Information: [email protected].

Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mother’s Day Plant Sale at The Vine Church, 43960 Route 48, Southold. Benefits AdoptAPlatoon, an organization that sends care packages to local friends and family who are deployed. Information: northforkumc.com.

Saturday, May 11, noon-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul Fried Chicken Dinner at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 Route 48, Cutchogue. Dinner: $20, includes three sides. Information: 631-525-2128.

Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: 10th annual Spring Native Plant Sale hosted by North Fork Audubon Society at the Roy Latham Nature Center at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Information: northforkaudubon.org.

Get together

Thursday, May 16, 6 p.m.: Be Our Guest hosted by Greenport Rotary Club at Kontokosta Winery, 825 North Road, Greenport. Complimentary glass of wine and hors d’oeuvres. Information: greenportrotary.org.

Lectures

Monday, May 13, 1:30 p.m.: Probate, Taxes and Asset Protection 101 at the Riverhead Free Library craft room. Presented by Brittni Sullivan of Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. Register: 631-727-3228.

Local history

Thursday, May 9, 6 p.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: The Lady Lighthouse Keeper presented by Mary Korpi at the Veterans Memorial Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m.: Oysterponds Historical Society and Oysterponds Civic Association present 150 Years of Poquatuck Hall, a lecture by John Holzapfel at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Free. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, May 18, 3 p.m.: Shipwreck and Salvation: the Wreck of the Prince Maurice in 1657 presented by the New Amsterdam History Center at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Presented by Taya Dubin, project director of Mapping Early New York and Algonkian historical consultant Drew Shuptar-Rayvis. Free. Registration required: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Meetings

Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-noon: Monthly chapter meeting of ReWild North Fork at the Vine Church, 43960 Route 48, Southold. Presentation on garden butterflies and moths by Felicia Scocozza and Tom Schlichter, native plants to support or repel wildlife and community composting pilots. Information: rewildlongisland.org.

Tuesday, May 14, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Sunday, May 12, 5 p.m.: The Beatitudes Rites of Spring Music Festival concert by Ulysses String Quartet and Paolo Bartolani at RGNY, 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: Rites of Spring members, $40; nonmembers, $70; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Tuesday, May 14, 4 p.m.: Jamesport Meeting House Chorus at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org/events.

The natural world

Saturday, May 11, 10-11:30 a.m.: Native Trees of the East End walking tour led by Mary Laura Lamont at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $10. Register: hallockville.org.

Performance

Thursday, May 16, 1 p.m.: Brooklyn Ballet Workshop and Performance at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Tickets: $10. peconiclanding.org.

Saturday May 18, 6 p.m.: Calpulli Mexican Dance Company presents the bilingual family show Puebla: the Story of Cinco de Mayo at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Free. Register: castnorthfork.org.

Sports and recreation

Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m.: 18th annual John May Mile and 5K Race at Peconic Landing. Registration and stretching 7:30 a.m. at Brecknock Hall, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Register: peconiclanding.org/events.

Theatre

Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, 7:30 p.m.: Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre presents Fractured Broadway 3: The Audience Strikes Back with Dan Grable on piano at North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Tickets: adults, $20; students, $15. Reservations: 631-929-6075, [email protected].

Volunteer

Saturday, May 18 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.: Shelter volunteer orientation class hosted by the Town of Southold Emergency Management Committee at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skipper’s Lane, Orient. For Orient and East Marion community members. Program introduces and review the skills needed to open and staff a Southold Town Emergency Shelter during a hurricane or other time of need. Free. Register: Don Fisher, [email protected].

Ongoing events

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai Chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through May: Captured Moments, photography by Hollye Gilbride, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through May 12: Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Click here for the latest local news