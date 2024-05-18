Blotters: Police investigating fatal crash

A single-car crash on County Road 104 in Flanders Tuesday afternoon left a man dead, according to Southampton Town police.

The accident occurred about 5:43 p.m. between Sunrise Highway and the County Road 31 traffic circle. Responding officers determined that a vehicle traveling north on CR 104 left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to an area hospital, where the passenger was later pronounced dead. He was identified by police as Walter Joel Garcia, age 24, of Calverton.

During police activity at the scene, CR 104 was closed between the traffic circle and Pleasure Drive until shortly after 8 p.m. Investigation of the incident is now being pursued by Southampton Town detectives.

• On Friday night at about 9 p.m. Riverhead police received a call from the Walmart store on Route 58 for a report of what they described as an unknown adult man trying to cash a fraudulent check, according to police.

Officials responded to Walmart and located the suspect attempting to flee the location on foot, according to officials.

The suspect was apprehended and detained by police, before he was able to enter a nearby waiting vehicle, which then fled the area, according to officials.

Police assisted the investigation and identified the suspect as Michael Richards, 34, of Elmont. He was arrested and charged with one count each of identity theft in the first degree, a Class D felony; criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D felony; and obstructing governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor.

Mr. Richards was processed and held for arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

• A Wading River man was seriously injured in a collision between the bicycle he was riding and a car in Wading River Monday, according to Riverhead Town police.

The accident took place at approximately 1:51 p.m., between East Wind Drive and Hulse Landing Road, police said.

Police determined that a car traveling westbound struck a male cyclist also traveling westbound in the travel portion of the roadway, according to officials.

The cyclist was identified as Edward Gallagher, 77, of Wading River. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Wading River Fire Department for serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, remained at the scene and was interviewed by the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division. Police did not identify her.

The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation. The accident appears to be non-criminal at this time. Anyone with information relating to the incident can contact the Riverhead police department at 631-727-4500 or the department’s Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.

• A Riverside man reported being “strong-armed” out of $460 by an unknown man and woman on Flanders Road and Riverside Drive in Riverside, according to Southampton police.

The incident occurred on Sunday at about 1 a.m., Southampton Town Police said.

The man told the reporting officers that he was going to get food when the incident occurred.

Upon police arrival, he described the suspects to the reporting officer as being a black male and white female, according to police.

Police said the man appeared to be highly intoxicated during the interview.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent