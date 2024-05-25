Blotters: Man drives through two cars, trees

A Riverhead man was arrested Tuesday after driving into two cars and several trees, according to Riverhead Town police.

About 6:37 p.m. May 21, police received a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Osborn Avenue and Lincoln Street in Riverhead.

The driver, Christian Alexander Hernandez Saenz of Riverhead, 24, was driving a 2006 Acura westbound on Lincoln Street at a high rate of speed, then went through the intersection at Osborn Avenue and collided with a white 2015 Toyota RAV 4, operated by a Hispanic female, who suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

After the initial collision, Mr. Saenz continued west on Lincoln, hitting an unoccupied 2007 BMW that was parked on the side of the roadway. That collision caused damage to the BMW and further damage to Mr. Saenz’s Acura before he drove into trees and came to a stop, just off the roadway, police said.

The extent of damage to his car trapped Mr. Saenz in the vehicle, from which he was extricated by members of the Riverhead Fire Department, who had responded to the scene.

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps was notified and also responded to the scene as well. Due to the extent of his injuries, which appeared to be non-life-threatening, Mr. Saenz was subsequently transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by the Suffolk County Police Department Aviation Unit for treatment.

Mr. Saenz was arrested and charged with reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed driving — all misdemeanors. He received a desk appearance ticket to appear in court. The investigation remains ongoing.

A Flanders man told Southampton Town police May 18 that someone stole an $800 Garmin depth finder from the cabin of his boat, which was docked at the Flanders Men’s Club, according to police.

The depth finder was located in a cabin that was unlocked, police said.

The incident occurred on the morning of May 13 and no other items were stolen, police said.

• A 47-year-old Flanders man was notified by Southampton Town police that he had a suspended registration, according to police. Edgar Turay was pulled over near the Flanders traffic circle May 28, police said. Mr. Turay was arrested and processed, and his car was impounded, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.