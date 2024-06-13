Little Flower shuttering part of Wading River campus

Little Flower Children and Family Services is closing some of its facilities, including its adult residential treatment center in Wading River, beginning September 9, according to a June 10 notice issued by the New York State Department of Labor.

Citing its reason for closure as “economic,” a WARN notice issued by the state agency stated that 98 Little Flower employees across multiple locations will be impacted by the shut downs, including 28 workers at the non-profit’s Wading River facilities.

“We have reached the difficult decision to close one small residence for adults that adjoins the Wading River campus and to transfer the management of eight small residences for adults with developmental disabilities in Nassau and Queens to another non-profit agency that is well-experienced in serving that population,” Little Flower communications executive Jessica Rothkuo said in an email to the News-Review Thursday evening. “Little Flower continues to operate several robust programs on the Long Island campus and throughout New York City.”

Founded in 1929, Little Flower is a not-for-profit charity organization serving children, families and developmentally disabled adults. The group provides foster home care, residential treatment care, adoption services, medical and mental health services.

This story has been updated from an earlier version.