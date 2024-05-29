Photos: Memorial Day Commemoration at Calverton National Cemetery, May 27, 2024

Scene from the Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery (Jeremy Garretson photo)

According to photographer, Jeremy Garretson, “The size and beauty of this location is always humbling. 295,000 gravesites, with another 6,000 to 7,000 burials each year.”

Congressmen and former serviceman, Nick LaLota was the guest speaker. Also of note was the “Dedication of Wreath” that was given to the Gold Star Family of Medal of Honor Recipient Garfield M. Langhorn, Private First Class, US Army.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson