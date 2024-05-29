Stepping out in style: Detective Edward Carey retires

Detective Edward Carey and his wife, Lynn, come down the stairs at police headquarters. (Tim Gannon photo)

Detective Edward Carey, a 22-year member of the Riverhead Police Department, was honored by fellow officers with a traditional “walk-out” ceremony Friday — his last day on the job. Mr. Carey gave notice in January that he would retire May 25. As he came down the stairs at police headquarters with his wife, Lynn, and their two daughters, he was greeted by a full contingent of current and past department members.

Tim Gannon photos.

1 | 2 Previous Arrow Next Arrow

Mr. Carey will continue to serve as a commissioner in the Riverhead Fire Department.