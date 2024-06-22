Blotter: Robbery on Riverside Maritime Trail

Southampton Town’s Riverside Maritime Trail Park, which opened May 29, got off to a rough start. On June 15 about 12:20 p.m., police responded to a robbery in progress near the intersection of Flanders Road and Vail Avenue.

A Riverhead resident walking in the park was approached by two men who grabbed him from behind, pulled him to the ground and stole cash from his pocket, according to police.

Officers responded with a K-9 unit to search a nearby wooded area, where they arrested two homeless men, according to police. Timothy Haught, 44, and John E. Jones, 40, were both charged with second-degree robbery. The victim was not injured.

• A Riverside man called Southampton police June 15 regarding what police called a “suspicious incident” on Pebble Way.

The caller was highly intoxicated and stated he was in a physical altercation with another man who “had it out for him,” police said.

The responding officer spoke to the other man, who said be believes the man who called the police “had been stealing from his brother,” and said he would file charges the next day.

Police did not release the names of anyone involved in the case.

• A Lake Avenue woman told Southampton police June 14 that she had misplaced her Teachers Federal Credit Union credit card a few days previously and had reviewed her online statement to find that an unauthorized charge had been made, according to police. Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.