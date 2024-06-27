Calendar of events: June 27, 2024

Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Grand opening of the Greenport Express miniature railroad presented by the Greenport Rotary at the station on Moores Lane, Greenport. Rain date: June 30. (Chris Francescani photo)

All ages

Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Grand opening of the Greenport Express miniature railroad presented by the Greenport Rotary at the station on Moores Lane, Greenport. Rain date: June 30.

The arts and crafts

Wednesday, July 9, 4-7 p.m.: Plein air painting with Amy Worth at the New Suffolk waterfront. All experience levels welcome. Draw or paint in the medium of your choice. Tickets: $30. Register: amyworth.com.

Celebrations

Sunday, June 30, noon: 15th annual Heritage Day at Oysterponds Historical Society, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Red, white and blue bike parade on Village Lane assembles at 11:30 a.m. on Oysterponds Lane. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, “God Bless America” sung by Franklin Mastrangelo, reading of the Declaration of Independence, hot dogs and sweet treats, kids’ games and music by the Mudflats in Poquatuck Park. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m.: Independence Day Commemoration hosted by Greater Jamesport Civic Association, at the corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue. Flag presentation by VFW Post 2476 color guard , patriotic songs performed by Jamesport Meeting House Chorus. Guest speakers from the New York State Assembly, Riverhead Town Board, New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing and Greater Jamesport Civic Association. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Fairs and festivals

Tuesday-Saturday, July 2-6, 6-11 p.m.: 52nd annual Greenport Firemen’s Carnival at the Polo Grounds on Moores Lane, Greenport. Fireworks Wednesday and Saturday at 10 p.m. Sponsored by Phenix Hook and Ladder Relief Hose companies. Information: 631-477-1943. Fireworks rain date: July 5.

Saturday, July 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild Antiques, Fine Art and Crafts Fair on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, fine art, photography, handcrafted goods, live music. Admission: $3. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected]. Rain date: July 7.

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.: Sound & Skate Festival at Greenport Skate Park, 170 Moores Lane, Greenport. Vendors, live music, skate contest, live painting showcase and more. Information: greenportskatepark.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, July 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tag Sale at Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders. Gently used household items, home décor, small furniture, antiques, collectibles and more. Proceeds benefit Friends of The Big Duck and Flanders Village Historical Society. Rain date: July 7.

Saturday, July 6, noon-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul Fried Chicken/BBQ Ribs Dinner Fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Chicken dinner, $20; ribs dinner, $22; combination, $25. Comes with two sides. Call ahead if ordering five or more dinners. Information: 631-525-2128.

Thursday, July 11, 6-9 p.m.: Blast for CAST, at Stirling Square, 300 Main Street, Greenport. Hors d’oeuvres, open bar at American Beech, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company beer, 1943 Pizza Bar pizza, live music, silent auction. Tickets: $150. blastforcast24.givesmart.com.

Local history

Saturday, June 29, 2 p.m.: Southold Farm Camps Panel Discussion at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. With Richard (Junie) Winfield, executive director and chief curator of Eastville Community Historical Society Georgette Grier-Key and Southampton African American Museum Brenda Simmons. Free with $5 museum complex admission. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, July 2, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Wednesday, July 3, 1 p.m.: Southold Town Garden Club meeting at Southold Free Library. Guest speaker Tom Schlichter discusses local butterfly species.

Music

Friday, June 28, 5:30-7:30p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Musicians of all ages, styles of music, levels of ability, audience members, are welcome. Free and sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Thursday, July 4, 7-8:30 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents Americana at the Village Green featuring Mudflats Ensemble at the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Tickets: Rites of Spring members, $30; nonmembers, $40; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

The natural world

Saturday, June 29, 8 a.m.: Paddle What’s Left 2.5-hour group kayak and shorebird sighting at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Proceeds to benefit North Fork Environmental Council. $45, includes kayak, paddle and life jacket; $25 with own equipment. Life jackets required. $10 parking fee at park. Reservations and information: [email protected].

Saturday, June 29, 9:30 p.m.: Exploring And Navigating The Summer Night Sky at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Led by observatory lecturer Randall DiGiuseppe. Members, free; nonmembers, $5; under 16, $3. Register: custerobservatory.org.

Sunday, June 30, 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Bug Light Cruise and Boat Tour hosted by North Fork Audubon Society in partnership with East End Seaport Museum and Great South Bay Audubon Society. Board at the museum dock, 100 Third St., Greenport. Tickets: $50. northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m.: ‘The Urantia Book’ Study independent study group meeting at Mattituck-Laurel Library conference room.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai Chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through June: Places and Faces, paintings by Annette Napolitano at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sundays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through July: Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood, watercolors by Stephen Larese, at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through July 7: Manhattan to Plum Island: Mysteries of the New York Archipelago, a photography exhibition by Thomas Halaczinsky at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

