Grants allow laid-off Riverhead school staff to be recalled

Local school staff recently got some good news to start the summer.

At its latest reorganizational meeting held last Tuesday, Riverhead Central School District’s Board of Education provided more details about administrative changes and the recalling of staff ahead of the 2024-25 school year.

In March, dozens of employees were informed of impending termination as the district announced nearly 60 classroom staff positions — the bulk at the elementary schools — would be cut due to almost $19 million in COVID-era aid running dry.

Four months later, interim district superintendent Cheryl Pedisich said there is a plan in place to rehire those teachers through multiple grants, including the Universal Prekindergarten Expansion grant, which Ms. Pedisich said allowed the district to bring back additional teaching staff to work in local preschools.

“I’m really happy to announce that all of the elementary teachers who were excessed at this point have either been brought back or offered a position,” Ms. Pedisich said at the July 2 meeting. “Some have declined at this point — they will remain on the excess list or the preferred eligibility list, but have taken jobs in other school districts.”

Among the administration updates, Alan Baum will fill the new position of interim assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, effective July 2 and running through June 30, 2025. He previously worked as the executive director of secondary curriculum and human resources for Three Village Central School District, according to the district website.

The role oversees the executive director of elementary education, Ms. Pedisich said. Mr. Baum will receive $1,200 each day he works during the 20242025 school year without benefits, according to his contract. He is taking over for William Galati, who retired on June 30.

Lori Koerner also retired from her position as assistant superintendent for elementary education at the end of June, but Ms. Pedisich said her responsibilities will be divided up among remaining administrators.

“I don’t like to use the word ‘downgraded,’” Ms. Pedisich said, “but it is not an assistant superintendency anymore. [The new position] will allow for a focus primarily on our elementary and [universal pre-K] programs — she or he will no longer be responsible for registration or other services that fell under Dr. Koerner.”

The district is also in the process of hiring a new director of facilities and in the meantime, John Fleming will temporarily fill the role through next school year, according to his employment agreement. He will receive $175 per hour without benefits.

Several administrator contracts were extended through June 2025, including the agreements for Ms. Pedisich, interim assistant superintendent of business Marianne Cartisano, interim assistant superintendent for human resources Vincent Mulieri and the interim assistant to Ms. Cartisano, Faith Caglianone.

As far as other changes for next school year, Ms. Pedisich said the district’s North Star Academy — an alternative school program to help high schoolers get back on track to graduate — previously had a facilitator, but will now be overseen by one of the assistant principals beginning in September.

This decision was made to incorporate North Star within the district’s evening academic program to make it “more effective and efficient,” Ms. Pedisich said.

The district was also able to hire assistant director Ivette Cortes to support Emily Sanz and her current role as director of English as a new language services, community outreach and diversity, equity and inclusion.