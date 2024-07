The first of two Alive on 25 events this year took place July 5 with fireworks. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

The town was ‘alive’ July 5 when festival goers explored unique products, delicious treats and creative crafts from vendors lined up and down Main Street in Riverhead, all arranged by the Riverhead Business Improvement District board. The next ‘Alive on 25’ event is scheduled for Aug. 9 and includes a laser light show.

Relive the fun and the fireworks with Jeremy Garretson photos below.