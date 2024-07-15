Douglas F. Hauck of Mattituck and formerly of Brentwood and Coram passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. He was 72 years old.

Doug was born on March 21, 1952, in Jamaica, Queens, to Louise J. (née Beebe) and Christie Hauck. He was one of two children. He graduated from Brentwood High School in Brentwood.

He would go on to marry the love of his life, Diane M. Burdette-Hauck, in Cutchogue. Together they would make their home in Mattituck. He was a member of the Riverhead Moose Car Club and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He was also a president of Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society. In his professional career, Doug worked as a mechanic for H.O. Penn Machinery.

Predeceased by his parents, Doug is survived by his wife, Diane; and sister, Robin Hauck-Johnson.

The family received friends July 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were held.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

