Buoy One reopens at new waterfront location in Riverhead

Robert Pollifrone of Buoy One. (Photo credit: Amanda Olsen)

Riverhead’s Buoy One (40 Peconic Ave, Riverhead, 631-208-9737) seafood restaurant and fish market has a new home on the Peconic waterfront in the old Riverwalk Café.

The new space is situated near the planned redevelopment of downtown, something owner Robert Pollifrone believes will be quite a draw for patrons.

Buoy One’s original Riverhead location on West Main Street opened in 2003. The Huntington outpost closed in 2014, while the Westhampton Beach spot closed in 2024.

“I think Main Street is really coming into its own. And it was time for me to move from the space that I was in,” said Mr. Pollifrone. “Riverhead right now is trying to pop off and I want to be here for it.”

The new location will bring 140 seats — a jump from West Main Street’s previous 86 seats, 56 of which were outside— with a covered patio that allows for all-weather outdoor seating.

“We don’t have to worry about rain anymore, because the patio is covered. I think it’s still going to have that outdoor, ‘Buoy’ feel to it,” said Mr. Pollifrone.

Buoy One has moved to the former Riverwalk Café in Riverhead. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

The menu features cold-water, northeast fish, delivered daily. All the bestsellers from the current menu, like the almond flounder, will still be available, with the addition of some new offerings.

“Almond flounder, it’s a staple. You come in, you get your almond flounder with sweet potatoes and you’re good to go,” said Mr. Pollifrone.

One of the new lunch items Pollifrone is excited about is a grilled cheese filled with crab meat.

The new space will also continue to offer fish for sale to the public in a case at the end of the counter, closest to the kitchen. The housemade sauces and seasoning blends are also available for sale.

“It’s quick access for the kitchen. I still like working from the fish case,” said Mr. Pollifrone. “When someone orders a piece of tuna I don’t want it to be a cut piece sitting in a drawer somewhere.”

Mr. Pollifrone is confident that the soft open will be a success, with a full grand opening planned for May.

“Our fish people will find us,” said Mr. Pollifrone. “As soon as they [see] my open sign, it’ll just be like I never closed.”