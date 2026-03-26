North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: March 26, 2026

House of the Week:

This four-bedroom, three full-bath “classically modern” home (pictured above) offers a formal living room, a formal dining room, a center hall with a skylight, modern appliances, hardwood floors throughout, a new security system, a multizone sprinkler system, a whole-house generator and a heated in-ground pool — all on over an acre of land.

Location: Aquebogue

Price: $1,299,000

Broker: Fedun Real Estate, Inc., Aquebogue, 631-722-5000

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 16, 2026.

Cutchogue (11935)

Nicole Eckstrom & Carlos Saavedra to Laura Benson & Celeste Light, 590 Haywaters Drive (1000-104-5-22) (R) $1,825,000

Andrew & Alexa Attaway to Brian & Joyce Kelly, 33595 Main Road (1000-97-1-23.003) (R) $804,000

Crossroads Atlantic LLC to Admiral Realty NY Ltd, 26705 Main Road (1000-109-2-13.004) (R) $700,000

East Marion (11939)

Deirdre McGinty to Jonathan & Marianne Mangels, 30 Dogwood Lane (1000-37-1-5) (R) $1,300,000

Fishers Island (06390)

Lisa & Aidan Krakowsky to Mark & Mary Anderson, 1880 Isabella Beach Road (1000-10-6-1.007) (R) $3,300,000

Greenport (11944)

Stirling Rentals LLC to 611 Main Street Ventures LLC, 611 Main Street (1001-2-6-47) (C) $1,542,500

Mattituck (11952)

Nikelle & Frances Biszantz & Nicholas Vercollone to Mountou LLC, 555 East Legion Avenue (1000-122-3-29) (R) $1,300,000

Douglas & Richard Ely to Rayvinger LLC, 1250 Grand Avenue (1000-107-1-10.004) (R) $1,200,000

Orient (11957)

Marcelo & Olivia Ballve to Jeffrey & Christine King, 1620 Village Lane (1000-24-2-16) (R) $1,751,620

Riverhead (11901)

Estate of Audrey Schuller to Sergio & Yevgeniya Rincon, 839 Pondview Road (600-126-2-21) (R) $825,000

Alan & Pamela Maltagliati to 11 Segal Avenue LLC, 11 Segal Avenue (600-105-2-43.006) (R) $525,000

Diane Kaczorowski & Christian Gebhardt to Jose Bautista, 23 Grove Street (600-65-3-15) (R) $425,000

Raynor 560 LLC to Anthony Muralles & Lidia Healey, 560 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-23) (R) $384,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Scott Murphy to Jean-Pierre Latrille & Yolanda Willmore, 7 Grand Avenue (700-5-5-21) (R) $1,315,000

Southold (11971)

Coniglio Family Trust to Martin & Shannon Cahill, 2575 Oaklawn Avenue (1000-70-3-23) (R) $815,000

Joy Kaelin to Matthew Viederman & Lucy Gilmour, 155 Shepard Drive (1000-78-1-16) (R) $791,000

Nancy Thayer & Harold Sandler to LUC Realty Inc, 335 Dogwood Lane (1000-54-5-26) (R) $645,000

Wading Riverhead (11792)

Hamptons Flips NY LLC to Daniel Pantelo, 96 Creek Road (600-29-1-18) (R) $990,000

Peggy LoScalzo to Marthas Tale LLC, 22 Creek Road (600-29-1-4) (R) $980,000

BMB Homes Inc to Alexandra Scharff, 2353 North Wading River Road (600-36-3-1) (R) $782,500

Sarah Hnizdo Trust to Joan Raizer, 5 Oak Lane (600-25-1-19.002) (R) $585,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)