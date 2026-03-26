Community Calendar of Events: March 26, 2026

Bagpipers in the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day in 2022. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

All ages

Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Seventh annual Maker Fair at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue. Join over 20 local artists, scientists, inventors, and creators for a day of free hands-on workshops, local food trucks, live entertainment, more. Suggested donation $15 per family. Information: peconiccommunityschool.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Women of the Moose Basket Auction at Riverhead Moose Lodge, 51 Madison St., Riverhead. Over 100 baskets, gift cards, lotto board vintage items, 50/50 raffle drawing. No admission fee. Information: 631-766-2727.

Saturday, March 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: ‘Ice Cakes Not People’ hosted by Slow Food East End, at Hold Fast Stay True Studios, 216 Main St., Greenport. A community bake sale in support of immigrant rights. Baked goods donated by local bakers and eateries. All proceeds benefit OLA of Eastern Long Island. Information: slowfoodeastend.org.

Sunday, March 29, 8 a.m.-noon: Annual Breakfast at East Marion Fire Department, 9245 Main Road, East Marion. Benefits Oysterponds fifth- and sixth-graders’ class trip to Washington, D.C. Pancakes, french toast, sausage, bacon, eggs, kielbasa, fruit, horseradish. 50/50 raffle: tickets $5 each; five for $20. Breakfast tickets available at the door: $15, adults; $8, children.

Sunday, March 29, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Basket Raffle Fundraiser to benefit NoFo Cheer Booster Club, Mattituck High School cafeteria, 15125 Main Road, Mattituck. Free kid crafts, face painting. Light refreshments available for purchase. 50/50 raffle; two ticket levels: $2 and $5. Cash, Venmo and debit card accepted.

Holiday

Saturday, March 28, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck (enter at Cardinal Drive). Mattituck historical building self-guided walk. Refreshments, baked goods sale. Egg hunt starts at: 10:45 a.m. for ages 1-5; 11:15 a.m. for ages 6-11. Bring your own basket. Information: mlhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, March 28, 1 p.m.: Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade, running from North Railroad Avenue and Washington Avenue along Main Road to Jamesport Fire Department. Fire trucks, bagpipes. After party at George Young Community Center grounds. Information: eastendemeraldsociety.org.

Saturday, March 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Beach State Park Spring Egg Hunt, held in the picnic area of 40000 Main Road, Orient. Photos with the Spring Bunny. Non-perishable food items will be collected for those in need. Rain date: Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. All activities free. Bring bag or basket. Information: parks.ny.gov/events.

Sunday, March 29, 2 p.m.: Annual Mattituck egg hunt sponsored by Mattituck Chamber of Commerce and Mattiuck Park District, Veterans Beach, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Rain date Saturday, April 4. Pictures with the Easter bunny, games, prizes. Free. Information: mattituckparks.gov.

Saturday, April 4, 10:30 a.m.: Greenport Egg Roll at Mitchell Park on Front Street, Greenport. Magic show by Didi Maxx at 10:30 a.m. Hunt begins at 11:45 a.m. for ages 2-4, noon for ages 5-8. Free carousel rides 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park and Village BID. Information: 631-477-6900.

Lectures

Thursday, March 26, 1 p.m.: ‘The Nautical Origins of Everyday Sayings’ presented by author Cynthia Barrett, Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Inspired by her book, “Three Sheets to the Wind.” Free. Registration required: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday, March 28, 3-5 p.m.: ‘North Fork Farmers Stories’ at the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Featured speakers from the Sidor and Schmitt families, Joann Zilnicki, Anthony Scott and Farrm Wine. Free. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Saturday, March 28, 5-7 p.m.: ‘Women’s Journeys and Shared Experiences’ with former ship’s officer and charter company owner Pat Mundus and two-time Olympic sailor Amanda Clark, East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. Their experiences making a life and career of sailing. Information: eastendseaport.org.

Saturday, March 28, 6:30 p.m.: ‘The Lyons Den: Part III,’ presented by author and film reviewer Jeffrey Lyons, Peconic Landing Community Center, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Dissects “The Lyons Den,” a New York Post column written by his father, journalist Leonard Lyons. Last of three lectures. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Tuesday, March 31, 7 p.m.: ‘Local News: More Important Than Ever,’ presented by East End Beacon publisher Beth Young, Peconic Landing Community Center, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. At a time when informed communities are essential, local journalism is both vital and increasingly threatened. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Meetings

Monday, March 30, 6:30-8 p.m.: ‘Affordable Community Housing Solutions,’ with Al Krupski, Andrea Menjivar and Dinni Gordon, at Veterans Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Updates and discussion about current affordable housing projects. Presented by Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association. Information: mattitucklaurelcivic.org.

Music

Friday, March 27, 5-7 p.m.: Soulful Sundown with The Hidden City; poetry by Billy Hands and Beth Young, and music by George Cork Maul; at 51900 Main Road, Southold. Hosted by Unitarian Universalists of Southold. Potluck dinner at 5 p.m. 50/50 raffle. Free. Information: [email protected].

Friday, March 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, sponsored by Friends of the Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears! Participants of all ages, styles of acoustic music, and levels of ability, along with audience members, are welcome.

Sunday, March 29, 1:30-3 p.m.: “Jack’s Waterfall” performed by Jack Licitra’s Bluelight Club Band at North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham. Enjoy a trip through the world of jazz and blues, and meet some memorable characters. Free. Registration required: northshorepubliclibrary.org.

The natural world

Thursday, March 26, 10:30 a.m.: ‘Weed Identification and Management in the Natural Landscape,’ presented by Spadefoot Ecosystem Solutions’ Frank Piccininni and The Long Island Conservancy, at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Outdoor program, dress accordingly. Free. Registration required: [email protected].

Saturday, March 28, 9:30-11 a.m.: Early Spring Bird Walk with Mary Laura Lamont at Granttham Preserve, 4146 Sound Ave., Riverhead. May see various birds of prey, immigrating species and more. Program in partnership with Hallock State Park Preserve. Bring binoculars, water, appropriate clothing. Rain cancels. Admission $5. Reservation required: peconiclandtrust.org.

Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-noon: Results of 2024-25 river otter survey presented by Mike Bottini, Roy Latham Nature Center, 65275 CR 48, Greenport. Highlights from recently completed survey mapping the current distribution of area otters, Q&A. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Thursdays-Sundays, March 19-29: ‘1776,’ the prize-winning musical, at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave., Mattituck. Headstrong politicians, soaring melodies. Get your Suffolk County 250th Passport stamped. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7:30 p.m.; Sundays: 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; every Thursday, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through March 29: MLK Portrait Project 2026 featuring works by Long Island high school students and presented by East End Arts & Humanities Council, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through March: “Three Sisters”: Lee Cleary, Ann Romeo and Patricia Olstad, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. A collection of acrylics, watercolors and fiber art of landscapes and whimsy. Artist’s reception Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments served. All are welcome. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through March: ‘North Fork Up Close,’ a group photography show, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. The varied rhythms of life across the region, seen with care and attention by local photographers. Free. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through April 11: ‘Sparkling Through Adversity: Depression Glass of the 1930s,’ Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, adult non-members; $3, non-member seniors over 60; $1, children 17 and under. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through April: ‘The North Fork Collection’ by artist Janet Blake, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Mother Nature captured through paintings of landscapes and natural architecture. Proceeds from artwork donated to local animal shelters like ASPCA of New York. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through April: Artwork by Southold High School students on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room of Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Open for viewing during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc., in the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Opening reception Saturday, March 14, 1-3 p.m. Light refreshments served. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.