East End artist Egginton to show at Riverhead Free Library gallery

From April 22 to May 28, artist Quincy Egginton will be displaying various works in the Overton Gallery of the Riverhead Free Library. The show, originally slated to run in August 2024 but delayed due to an HVAC and mold remediation project, will feature an artist reception Saturday, May 3, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Ms. Egginton has always wanted to be an artist. Some of her earliest memories are of being in nature, sketching and creating art.

“I lived in Japan for three years when I was young, in the countryside, and I have a very distinct impressions of being absorbed in doing my art,” said Ms. Egginton.

By the time she was in middle school, she knew she would make art her lifelong pursuit.

“In seventh grade, I went to my guidance counselor and said, ‘I want to decide what art school I’m going to go to,’” Ms. Egginton said.

She has spent her life creating art and teaching others to do the same. More than anything, she wants people to connect with their inner artist and realize that being creative is an inherent quality all people possess.

“An important mission for me is to help people get out to nature, and to observe and reflect on what they see and to try to record it,” said Ms. Egginton. “I’m a real believer that art is a part of everyone’s life. You’d want them to have it be a part of their life and a pleasure and to make it personal. Everyone has art capabilities. [Making art] is something you’re born with.”

The natural environment is a subject that Ms. Egginton returns to again and again in her work. Even in her abstracts, the colors and textures are drawn from her surroundings, whether in coastal Massachusetts, Westchester County or her summer home in Wainscott.

“I paint very regularly. I do this en plein air painting group called the Wednesday group. Every Wednesday, we go to a different location,” Ms. Egginton said. “That’s my favorite thing to do, paint watercolors en plein air, to be out in nature, and observe the beaches and the gardens and the parks.”

This exhibit will allow Ms. Egginton to show a very full representation of her artwork. Because she produces so prolifically, she will a diversity of watercolors, prints, monoprints and collagraphs.

“I am hoping that people will walk through this gallery, that some of the images will catch their attention enough to spend a little bit more time looking,” said Ms. Egginton.

Ultimately, Ms. Eggington’s art is a celebration of our natural world and her place in it.

“I’m producing art that reflects the natural beauty of our surroundings, because I’m just so happy living here,” she said.