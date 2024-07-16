Daily Update: Center for Women and Infants at PBMC received $10 million boost

Here are the headlines for July 16, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Center for Women and Infants at PBMC received $10 million boost

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s Sound & Skate Festival held despite scorching high temps

Officials pressing ahead revamping short term rental minimum despite opposition

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Board of Education hears appeal for more sports

NORTHFORKER

Myles on Main offers family friendly dining with an eclectic menu

SOUTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Channing Daughters Winemaker, Christopher Tracy

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.