Photos: Annual parade and carnival celebrates Jamesport Fire Department’s 75th year of service

Main Road in Jamesport was jam packed with revelers Wednesday night for the Fire Department’s annual parade and bazaar. This year’s event marked the volunteer department’s 75th year of service and 69th annual parade. Fire departments from several nearby towns and hamlets, including Riverhead, Flanders, Mattituck, Southold, Manorville and North Sea — which once again closed the parade with a burning truck, this year dubbed “Disco Inferno.” The annual carnival featuring games, rides and “exquisite cheeseburgers and hotdogs,” according to the website, runs through Saturday, capping off with a fireworks display. Visit jamesportfd.org for more information.