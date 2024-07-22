Fatal car accident Friday on Main Road

A head-on crash on Main Road in Aquebogue Friday resulted in the death of Huntington Station resident Matthew Schramm, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

Riverhead police detectives and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Department responded to the scene of the incident, which occurred at approximately 11:47 a.m., just east of Union Avenue.

“Upon Riverhead Police units’ arrival, it was ascertained that a 2018 BMW operated by 65-year-old Anthony Croce of Brooklyn collided head on with a 2002 Nissan operated by 67-year-old Matthew Schramm of Huntington Station. Both operators were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles and both sustained significant injuries,” the police press release stated.

Mr. Croce was transported via Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Schramm was rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center with extensive injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.