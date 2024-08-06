Daily Update: Man arrested for allegedly abandoning rescued mastiff ‘Roxi’ on parkway

Roxi, the four-year-old American bullmastiff, was adopted on July 15 by John and Sandy Reeve of Aquebogue. (Ana Borruto Photo).

Here are the headlines for August 6, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL SUBSCRIBERS

Man arrested for allegedly abandoning rescued mastiff ‘Roxi’ on parkway

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Quail release project receives donations, inquiries

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Embrace your inner ‘American Girl’ at Mattituck-Laurel Library

Estuary group pushes for healthier lawns, protected groundwater

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Crime scene in the Manor woods

NORTHFORKER

Spectacle and self-empowerment: Hideaway Circus to perform at Peconic Community School

SOUTHFORKER

SoFo Stock Up: Save Room for Ice Cream

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.