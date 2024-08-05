Man arrested for allegedly abandoning mastiff Roxi on parkway

Roxi, the four-year-old American bullmastiff, was adopted on July 15 by John and Sandy Reeve of Aquebogue. (Ana Borruto Photo).

A month after Roxi, the four-year-old American bullmastiff, was found tied to a light pole on Southern State Parkway, the New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made on Thursday.

Glenroy J. Bramble, 65, was charged with abandonment of an animal and failure to provide appropriate shelter for a dog, according to a news release from the state police. He has an appearance scheduled at Nassau County District Court for Monday, August 19 at 9 a.m.

Roxi was found on July 1 tied to a light pole by a leash near Exit 21 on the westbound side of Southern State Parkway in Uniondale, with a dog bowl filled with food and a note that read: “This is Roxi, a trained American bullmastiff. She is four-years-old. She has been fed and given a flea bath, she may still have issues with them. See that she gets good care.”

The pup was recently adopted from the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter by John and Sandy Reeve, owners of J&S Reeve Cottages in Aquebogue.

Since they welcomed Roxi home on July 16, the Reeves previously told the Riverhead News-Review that their “gentle giant” has been adjusting well to her new life on the North Fork and the 3 acres of waterfront property she gets to run around on.

“We do not know the exact details of why Roxi was tied up on the highway in that fashion,” Ms. Reeve said in a text regarding Roxi’s previous owner’s arrest. “All we know is that it’s a happy ending for Roxi and we are happy to have her.”