Reports of fatal multiple vehicle rollover crash in Riverhead
According to dispatches from Suffolk County emergency responder correspondence, a multiple vehicle crash occurred Wednesday evening at the intersection of County Route 105 and Riverside Drive in Riverhead. The incident caused heavy traffic backups in the area. According to a Riverhead Town Police Department release, County Route 105 will remain closed between Riverside Drive and Flanders Road 24 until early Thursday morning. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.