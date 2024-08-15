Daily Update: Agri-resort developers want to partner with Sound Avenue neighbors
Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 15.
Agri-resort developers aim to partner with Sound Avenue neighbors
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town and school district to share costs of security officers
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town officials talk sidewalks, cops at Fishers Island meeting
Cutchogue library acquires church property, plans expansion
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
New Trees planted on Shelter Island
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Nordic vibes, Nantucket coziness in East Marion
SOUTHFORKER
Beds and Best-Sellers: meet the authors behind this year’s Bedside Reading series at the Capri
