Athena Tuleja went to be with the Lord on Aug. 14, 2024, in Pennsylvania.

Athena was born in Wakefield, Mass., to Stephen and Eugenia Pappas, who immigrated to America from Greece. After attending Gordon College, Athena married Louis Tuleja in 1955. Athena and Louis were lifelong partners in ministry, including 36 years at Wading River Congregational Church; where Louis served as pastor and Athena filled many roles, working with loving diligence for their church family.

In addition to her service at the church, Athena was active in the historical society, which helped to inspire her and Louis to restore an 1895 Victorian house in Wading River, where they found great joy over the years in raising their three children, Laurine, Cynthia, and Stephen, and hosting myriad friends as well as missionaries and guests of the church. Her gracious heart also extended to all those she served while working for several decades for the Social Security Administration.

Athena was predeceased by her husband, Louis, and her brother, Spero; and is survived by her three children.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Wading River Congregational Church, with visitation at 10 a.m. in the church parlor.

Please find more information at alexanderrothwell.com.

