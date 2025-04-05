Blotter: Five residents arrest on outstanding warrants

Riverhead police arrested and charged the following individuals during the last week:

David Pacheco, 42, of Riverhead; Anya Cullen, 29, of Hampton Bays; and Mario Camey-Raza, 44, Edwin Tocay Camey, 31, of Guatemala and Montory Sims, 28, all of Mastic, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Pamela Rollins, 59, of Riverhead; David Lapurka, 52, of Riverhead; and Mario Aguilar Mancia, 41, of Selden were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated/impaired.

Brian Aguirre Sanchez, 31, of Southampton was arrested on charges of criminal contempt.

Christopher Figueroa, 44, of Riverhead and Jaydin Shuck, 19, of Selden were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Shuck was also arrested for alleged grand larceny and false personaton.

Oscar Escoto-Mijango, 37, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged menacing.

Yojana Espana de Velasequez, 33, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged insurance fraud.

Lonnie Pray, 64, of Shirley was arrested for alleged aggrivated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.