Daily Update: Riverhead suing Southampton in dispute over Riverside development plan
Here are the headlines for Friday, August 23.
FREE FOR ALL
Riverhead suing Southampton over Riverside development plan
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board postpones adoption of Comprehensive Plan update
Charter school eyes purchase of Calverton property to build new high school
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local kids enjoy ‘cop camp’ with Southold PD
Football: Porters prep for season, look to end playoff drought
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter announces community forums on the issues of the day
NORTHFORKER
The Dish: Reel Good Eats at Little Fish
SOUTHFORKER
Chockfull of foodie’s and fashionista delights for this weekend
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.