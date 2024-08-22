Daily Update: Riverhead Charter School seeks permits for temporary trailers

A schematic showing where the three temporary portable trailers would be on the Sound Ave. property. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 22.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Charter School seeks permits for temporary trailers

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Art scandal documentary ‘Taking Venice’ screens in Greenport

Inaugural North Fork Jewish Music Fest this weekend

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Champions of Shelter Island’s Gardiner’s Bay Country Club

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Groovy times in Greenport, smokin’ vibes in Cutchogue and more North Fork Fun

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Upside down, but right where it belongs in Quogue

